September 12, 2024
Boxing Results

Holmes, Hicks remain unbeaten

By Brad Snyder at ringside

Unbeaten USBA junior middleweight Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (16-0, 6 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Hugo Noriega (10-3, 5 KOs) on Thursday night at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Holmes outboxed Noriega and won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks (11-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Ronnie Austion (10-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 80-72.

Unbeaten middleweight and SugarHill Steward-trained “Hitman 2.0” Da’Velle Smith (9-0, 7 KOs) won by fourth round KO against Esau Herrera de la Cruz (21-18-1, 8 KOs). Time was 1:08.

Super welterweight Leon Lawson III (16-1, 9 KOs) won by fourth round KO against Luis Alberto Veron (20-9-2, 9 KOs). Lawson is the cousin of the Dirrell brothers.

  • Heavyweight Deandre Savage versus Keshawn Jackson was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental foul in the 2nd round.
  • Middleweight Jaquan McElroy (2-0, 1 KO) scored a TKO victory over Lamar Bolton (2-11-2) in the 3rd round at the 55-second mark.
  • Middleweight Christopher Thompson (3-0, 3 KOs) started the night off by winning at the 2:20 mark of Round 1 by TKO over Eric Hadley (1-6, 1KO).
  • Heavyweight Darrion Lawson (3-0, 3 KOs) wasted no time sending Isiah Cobbs (0-3) to the canvas, face first, to win at the 49-second mark of Round 1 by TKO.
Weights from Hermosillo, Mexico

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>