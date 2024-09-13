By Brad Snyder at ringside

Unbeaten USBA junior middleweight Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (16-0, 6 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Hugo Noriega (10-3, 5 KOs) on Thursday night at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Holmes outboxed Noriega and won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks (11-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Ronnie Austion (10-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 80-72.

Unbeaten middleweight and SugarHill Steward-trained “Hitman 2.0” Da’Velle Smith (9-0, 7 KOs) won by fourth round KO against Esau Herrera de la Cruz (21-18-1, 8 KOs). Time was 1:08.

Super welterweight Leon Lawson III (16-1, 9 KOs) won by fourth round KO against Luis Alberto Veron (20-9-2, 9 KOs). Lawson is the cousin of the Dirrell brothers.

Heavyweight Deandre Savage versus Keshawn Jackson was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental foul in the 2nd round.

Middleweight Jaquan McElroy (2-0, 1 KO) scored a TKO victory over Lamar Bolton (2-11-2) in the 3rd round at the 55-second mark.

Middleweight Christopher Thompson (3-0, 3 KOs) started the night off by winning at the 2:20 mark of Round 1 by TKO over Eric Hadley (1-6, 1KO).

Heavyweight Darrion Lawson (3-0, 3 KOs) wasted no time sending Isiah Cobbs (0-3) to the canvas, face first, to win at the 49-second mark of Round 1 by TKO.