Weights from Hermosillo, Mexico Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez 129 vs. Thomas Mattice 129

(WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title) Sergio Mendoza 110.4 vs. Angel Ramos 110.4

Julio Porras 167.8 vs. Isaac Torres 167.2

Leonardo Rubalcava 138 vs. Jesus Castorena 140.3 Venue: Arena Sonora, Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

