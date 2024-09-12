September 12, 2024
Omar Trinidad returns Oct 6

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presents another Hollywood Fight Nights event on Friday, October 26 at the Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live globally on UFC Fightpass.

The show is headlined by World Ranked (#13 IBF, #15 WBC) and undefeated Omar Trinidad, (16-0-1, 12 KOs), of Boyle Heights, CA making the second defense of his WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Title against IBF #4 world ranked Hector ‘La Maquinita’ Sosa, (17-2, 9 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina over ten scheduled rounds. Trinidad vs. Sosa is presented in association with Sampson Boxing.

