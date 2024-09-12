Fighters competing on Saturday’s Canelo-Berlanga undercard went face-to-face at the final press conference on Thursday before their clashes this Saturday on the big $89.99 PPV event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

WBA middleweight world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defends against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” García.

Erislandy Lara: “Danny is a great fighter and a champion at lower weight classes, but middleweight is a different beast. We’re gonna have to see if he can adapt to this different weight…I don’t know whether he can stand the power of my punches. We’ll find out Saturday. I’m just focused on being ready mentally and physically to do anything it takes to win.”

Danny Garcia: “I feel like I’m already a Hall of Famer, but I think winning this belt is the icing on the cake. Winning in three divisions is about legacy, not many fighters do that. I’m chasing greatness…people have tried to tell me I was too small my whole career. I was naturally a big guy who squeezed down in weight. To me, I’m a natural middleweight.”

Former world champion Caleb Plant meets undefeated contender Trevor McCumby for the WBA interim super middleweight title,

Caleb Plant: “Trevor himself knows that I’m not a bum, and that’s why he wants to fight me. He wants to be on the big stage, and that means facing a real fighter. Right now, he’s looking at a real fighter. He’s fought only bums, but he’s not fighting a bum now…we’ll see what he brings on Saturday.”

Trevor McCumby: “The back and forth we’ve had adds a little bit of motivation. Caleb is emotional and lets people get into his head too easily…on Saturday, you will see what I can do in the ring. There’s no animosity from me, but I’m coming for his heart.”

Former 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Manuel Jaimes square off in the pay-per-view opener.

Rolly Romero: “I’m definitely coming for the knockout. I’m not overlooking him at all, I’m just ready.”

Manuel Jaimes: “Rolly has lost before and he will lose again.”

Also facing off at the press conference were former unified super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and all-action contender Carlos Castro, who top a three-fight lineup on Prime Video leading up to the pay-per-view.

Stephen Fulton Jr: “I’m definitely coming for the knockout on Saturday…I’m here to make a statement for myself and get back. This is my get back. Whoever’s got a belt at 126, I’m ready.”

Carlos Castro: “This is something that I’ve been waiting for. I’ve taken two defeats, but these are the fights I want. I’m not gonna shy away from anybody, because I’m in this sport to prove myself.”

The live-streaming action will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card it leads into.