Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez and WBA #1 mandatory contender Edgar Berlanga went face-to-face Wednesday at the final press conference before their WBC, WBA, WBO super middleweight PPV clash this Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “It’s easy to say you’ll knock me out, but it’s much more difficult to do it. Saturday night is gonna be very difficult for him, for sure. I’ve prepared for the knockout. I love the feeling of a knockout and I’m gonna do my best to get it done…I just want to show everyone that I’m still the best. I still love this sport. When I stop loving it, you’ll know. I love my routine and I love going to the gym every day.”

Edgar Berlanga: “I’m a knockout artist. Every fighter wants the knockout. We know that he’s a legend and we can’t just go swing for the fences. We have to do it the right way. Sixth-round knockout, that’s what we’re going for. But we’re ready for all 12 rounds if we have to.”