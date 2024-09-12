Super Welterweight Vladimir “24K” Hernandez (16-6, 7 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Raul “El Doma” Garcia (13-2-1, 11 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Scores were 94-93, 95-92, 96-91. Garcia dropped Hernandez in round three, but Hernandez later floored Garcia twice.
Hernandez-Garcia was moved to the main event after a scheduled super middleweight clash between Lester Martinez and Joeshon “Showtime” James was scrapped due to an illness suffered by Martinez.
A legit GREAT fight. Hernandez took some crazy punches and did what he always does. Another winner from ProBox.
Can’t beat watching these fights. Seemed like the whole card was very entertaining. Hernandez is fun to watch. Chris Colbert is the main event on the next one. He needs a win, big time.
Wow! That is a contender for fight of the year !! Hats off to both of those guys for the effort they put in to try to get the victory!