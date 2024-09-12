September 11, 2024
Boxing Results

Hernandez edges Garcia in wild one

Super Welterweight Vladimir “24K” Hernandez (16-6, 7 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Raul “El Doma” Garcia (13-2-1, 11 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Scores were 94-93, 95-92, 96-91. Garcia dropped Hernandez in round three, but Hernandez later floored Garcia twice.

Hernandez-Garcia was moved to the main event after a scheduled super middleweight clash between Lester Martinez and Joeshon “Showtime” James was scrapped due to an illness suffered by Martinez.

Canelo-Berlanga Final Press Conference
Weights from Flint, Michigan

    • Can’t beat watching these fights. Seemed like the whole card was very entertaining. Hernandez is fun to watch. Chris Colbert is the main event on the next one. He needs a win, big time.

  • Wow! That is a contender for fight of the year !! Hats off to both of those guys for the effort they put in to try to get the victory!

