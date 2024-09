Weights from Flint, Michigan Weights by Brad Snyder Ardreal Holmes 153.4 vs. Hugo Noriega 153.2

Joseph Hicks 155.8 vs. Ronnie Austion 155.8

Leon Lawson III 156 vs. Luis Alberto Veron 154.6

Da’Velle Smith 164.8 vs. Esau Herrera de la Cruz 165.8

Jaquan McElroy 159 vs. Lamar Bolden 159.2

Deandre Savage 289 vs. Keshawn Jackson 249.8

Darrion Lawson 204.2 vs. Isaiah Cobbs TBA

Christopher Thompson 164.6 vs. Eric Hadley 165.4 Venue: Dort Federal Event Center, Flint, Michigan

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: DAZN Hernandez edges Garcia in wild one Torrez-Dawejko elevated to co-feature Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.