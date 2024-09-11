September 11, 2024
Boxing News

Torrez-Dawejko elevated to co-feature

Junior lightweight contender Andres “Savage” Cortes suffered a training injury and was forced to withdraw from his ESPN-televised co-feature against fellow unbeaten Charly Suarez underneath the Jaime Munguia-Erik Bazinyan main event on Friday, Sept. 20, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The new co-feature will be the eight-round heavyweight showdown between Olympic silver medal standout Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) and Philadelphia-born veteran Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs).

In the eight-round televised opener, undefeated junior welterweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) steps up in class against upset-minded Irishman Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs).

Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs), a world-rated contender from San Isidro, Philippines, will now fight Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior lightweight belt on the ESPN+streamed undercard.

  • – Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) is a Philly club fighter who is going up against an Olympic “standout”.
    – He reminds me of former MMA fighter Tank Abbott.
    – I wish him well…………..

