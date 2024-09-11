Riyadh Season and Golden Boy Promotions announced today an inaugural show that is part of their overall partnership. The event, “Latino Night,” will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16 with the main event co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and BOXXER.

The lineup includes…

WBA/WBO cruiserweight unification

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs)

vs. Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs)

WBO super lightweight eliminator

Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs)

vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (30-0, 11 KOs)

Lightweight ten-rounder

#1 rated William “El Camarón” Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs)

vs. Tevin “2X” Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs)

WBO minimumweight championship

Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs)

vs. Edwin “Canito” Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs)

WBA super lightweight eliminator

Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs)

WBA #1 Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs)

* * *

Turki Alalshikh: “We are looking forward to staging our first event as part of our partnership with Golden Boy Promotions with Latino Night. This card features some of the best Latino fighters around and continues our drive to deliver top-tier boxing events by giving fans throughout the world the fights they want to see.”

Alalshikh also confirmed that Latino Night will be broadcast for free globally. Further details of where you can watch this card will follow.