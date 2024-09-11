Riyadh Season and Golden Boy Promotions announced today an inaugural show that is part of their overall partnership. The event, “Latino Night,” will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16 with the main event co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and BOXXER.
The lineup includes…
WBA/WBO cruiserweight unification
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs)
vs. Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs)
WBO super lightweight eliminator
Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs)
vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (30-0, 11 KOs)
Lightweight ten-rounder
#1 rated William “El Camarón” Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs)
vs. Tevin “2X” Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs)
WBO minimumweight championship
Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs)
vs. Edwin “Canito” Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs)
WBA super lightweight eliminator
Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs)
WBA #1 Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs)
* * *
Turki Alalshikh: “We are looking forward to staging our first event as part of our partnership with Golden Boy Promotions with Latino Night. This card features some of the best Latino fighters around and continues our drive to deliver top-tier boxing events by giving fans throughout the world the fights they want to see.”
Alalshikh also confirmed that Latino Night will be broadcast for free globally. Further details of where you can watch this card will follow.
Riyadh is following g the same don king path ….mounting the best boxing cards
Vamos zurdoooooooo let’s do it champpppp!!!!!! For mexicooooooo!!!!!!
For Mierdaxico!!!!
Why do Mexican-Americans who’ve fled that country or don’t live there so proud of that failed narco state?
Because is something that nobody can change
Is like all the African people in USA they are proud of Africa even if you tiny like it
You don’t need to come from
A Rich country in order to feel the pride
As for r now
Zurdo by Dec
Ramirez by Dec
Zepeda Tko 6
Collazo ko 3
Kenneth by close decicion
That’s a pretty good card! I guess that’s why they were having difficulties with Zurdo – Dorticos, because they were working on a unification fight for him. I think Zepeda probably brutalizes Farmer, but he can be slick when he’s on his game. The rest of these are at least pretty good fights and they’re FINALLY getting Ramirez & Barboza together.
Well Barboza got a gift in his last fight
A big gift “
Carlos, are you back? The real Carlos? I haven’t seen your predictions lately. I was even wondering if there was another Carlos on here. Anyways, this is a good card. Barbosa did get a gift, but I suspect he will be ready for Ramirez. Farmer presents problems for a lot of people and duarte could steal the show. Zurdo will probably be the least talked about fight.
Cheers killa king
I agree with you
Farmer style is difficult
but the best of farmer is gone
Shouldn’t a “Latino” night be fought in a Latino country?
We all know why.
Shouldn’t you be posting on a white supremacist website rather than boxing. Dumass.
Latino night? Wow…