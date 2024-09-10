By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications

Super Middleweight Lester Martinez (18-0, 15 KOs) from Guatemala City, Guatemala will collide against Joeshon “Showtime” James (9-0-2, 5 KOs) from Sacramento, CA. in a ten round main event live at ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Lester Martinez 167 vs. Joeshon James 167.6

Vladimir Hernandez 153.6 vs. Raul Garcia 154

Jaycob Gomez 134 vs. Jerry Perez 135

Yoel Angeloni 149.8 vs. Juan Carlos Compos Medina 153

Yojanler Martinez 160.4 vs. Franyerson Puerta 160.8

Venue: Whitesands Event Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

TV: ProBoxTV