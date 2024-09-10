By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications
Super Middleweight Lester Martinez (18-0, 15 KOs) from Guatemala City, Guatemala will collide against Joeshon “Showtime” James (9-0-2, 5 KOs) from Sacramento, CA. in a ten round main event live at ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
Lester Martinez 167 vs. Joeshon James 167.6
Vladimir Hernandez 153.6 vs. Raul Garcia 154
Jaycob Gomez 134 vs. Jerry Perez 135
Yoel Angeloni 149.8 vs. Juan Carlos Compos Medina 153
Yojanler Martinez 160.4 vs. Franyerson Puerta 160.8
Venue: Whitesands Event Center, Plant City, Florida
Promoter: ProBox
TV: ProBoxTV
Martinez is all fight and is trained by Bomac. I don’t know anything about James. Hopefully it’s a good fight. Martinez is one to watch.