By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KO’s) is back in the ring this Saturday night as he takes on undefeated Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KO’s) of Brooklyn. Canelo will defend his titles against Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Pay Per View.

“I am ready for this fight. I’m hoping this fight turns out to be a good solid performance and get the victory come September 14,” Canelo told Fightnews.com®.

Coming off a unanimous decision, Canelo handed former middleweight world champion and fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia his first defeat. Scoring a knockdown in the fight, Alvarez was efficient in boxing his way to the decision win. Canelo returns to the same ring he defeated Munguia as he now takes on Berlanga.

In what has been a tradition for Canelo of headlining and fighting on Fiestas Patrias weekend Canelo will once again headline on Mexican Independence Day weekend. He is hadlining his first card in Las Vegas in 2012 when he stopped Josesito Lopez at the MGM Grand to now, Canelo has proudly represented Mexico.

“Honestly, I already forgot how many times I’ve fought on this festive weekend. I’m happy to be fighting on these dates. It’s an honor for me to be fighting and representing my country,” Canelo on fighting on Mexican Independence weekend.

Interestingly this Saturday night, Canelo will be competing inside and outside the ring as well vs. UFC/Dana White and Riyadh Season /Turki Alalshiek. Canelo goes head-to-head against the Noche de UFC 306 card headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili taking place at the Sphere in Las Vegas. In what will be the first time ever in Las Vegas that boxing and UFC will go head to head the same night.

“I feel good about it. I don’t see anything wrong with it. Competing is great, competition is good. I will do my part, and I know that my fans will do their part to support me. It’s a boxing weekend,” Canelo said about going head-to-head vs. UFC

There has been a lot of buzz in recent days surrounding Canelo and Turki Alalshiek. Following a failed attempt to negotiate a fight between Canelo and Terence Crawford, things quickly turned for the champ and Saudi Kingpin. Canelo, rejecting Alalshiek’s courtesy, quickly prompted Alalshiek to respond on Twitter and accused Canelo of looking for easier fights.

“I’m not the one trying to make the fight he wants. He took it personal, but it wasn’t the right time to discuss a future fight with me getting ready for this fight,” Canelo on his disagreement with Turki. “I think he (Turki Alalshiek) took it personal but that’s not my problem. He being upset is not my fault,” Canelo added.

Facing heavy criticism for selecting the less proven Berlanga, Canelo has received backlash as well from the fans as there has been a demand for a showdown with undefeated former world champion David Benavidez. Canelo explained why Berlanga was the chose one.

“The fans are never happy with anything. I just know it will be a good night of boxing,” Canelo said. “It’s an interesting fight,” Canelo added.

Berlanga comes into this fight scoring a sixth-round knockout of Padraig McCrory earlier this year in February. Some of the notable names on his resume include Jason Quigley, Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, and Marcelo Coceres. Berlanga of Puerto Rican descent somewhat adds some relevance and revival to the already fading Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry that has lacked luster in recent years.

“I expect the best Berlanga. He is a strong fighter,” Canelo on his opponent Berlanga.

Looking to spark things up in this rivalry is Canelo as he chimed in and looks to add his chapter in the rivalry. A rivalry that has seen classics such as Salvador Sanchez vs. Wilfredo Gomez, Julio Cesar Chavez vs Edwin Rosario, Chavez vs. Hector Camacho, De La Hoya vs. Trinidad, and Orlando Salido vs. Juan Manuel Lopez

“There have been some great fights in that rivalry. It’s Mexico vs. Puerto Rico. It’s a great rivalry,” Canelo on the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico boxing rivalry.

Wrapping up another successful camp with his longtime trainer Eddie Reynoso in Lake Tahoe, Canelo and his team are ready to hit Las Vegas for fight week festivities. For now, the focus for this Saturday remains Berlanga as it’s go-time for Canelo.

“Camp was great. I feel good and strong. Berlanga is a strong fighter. I had various sparring partners in camp with different styles and of course like Berlanga. I went all out because I know that Berlanga is going to come with everything to shock the world,” Canelo said about his preparation.

Interestingly when asked about a possible showdown with David Benavidez, Canelo did not rule out the possibility of facing the undefeated Benavidez next year. We shall see what transpires following this fight with Berlanga.

“I don’t discard anything for 2025. We shall see what’s to come,” Canelo said.

Interview (in Spanish)

