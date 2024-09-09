September 9, 2024
Boxing News

Canelo a huge betting favorite over Berlanga

After a slow weekend, boxing is back with two consecutive weeks of PPV action.

It all starts Saturday (Sept 14) with the $89.99 Canelo-Berlanga PPV this Saturday in Las Vegas. Canelo is an 18:1 favorite to retain his WBC/WBA/WBO belts. Other bout feature middleweight champ Erislandy Lara against Danny “Swift” García, Caleb Plant against undefeated Trevor McCumby, and Rolando “Rolly” Romero against Manuel Jaimes.

The following Saturday (Sept 21) is a $19.99 PPV headlined by Daniel Dubois defending his IBF heavyweight title against former champ Anthony Joshua in London. Joshua is a 5:1 favorite to dethrone Dubois. Other bouts include Anthony Cacace versus Josh Warrington for the IBF super featherweight title and Joshua Buatsi versus Willy Hutchinson for the WBO interim light heavyweight title.

Gloves Off: Canelo-Berlanga

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>