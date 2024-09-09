After a slow weekend, boxing is back with two consecutive weeks of PPV action.

It all starts Saturday (Sept 14) with the $89.99 Canelo-Berlanga PPV this Saturday in Las Vegas. Canelo is an 18:1 favorite to retain his WBC/WBA/WBO belts. Other bout feature middleweight champ Erislandy Lara against Danny “Swift” García, Caleb Plant against undefeated Trevor McCumby, and Rolando “Rolly” Romero against Manuel Jaimes.

The following Saturday (Sept 21) is a $19.99 PPV headlined by Daniel Dubois defending his IBF heavyweight title against former champ Anthony Joshua in London. Joshua is a 5:1 favorite to dethrone Dubois. Other bouts include Anthony Cacace versus Josh Warrington for the IBF super featherweight title and Joshua Buatsi versus Willy Hutchinson for the WBO interim light heavyweight title.