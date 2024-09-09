|September 11
ProBox TV
Lester Martinez vs Joeshon James
(super middleweight)
|September 12
DAZN
Ardreal Holmes vs. Hugo Noriega
(super welterweight)
|September 13
DAZN
Eduardo Hernandez vs. Thomas Mattice
(super featherweight)
|September 14
PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga
(WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight titles)
Ersilandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia
(WBA middleweight title)
Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby
(WBA interim super middleweight title)
Rolly Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes
(super lightweight)
Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro
(featherweight)
|September 20
ESPN
Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan
(super middleweight)
|September 20
UFC Fightpass
Callum Walsh vs. Przemyslaw Runowski
(Super welterweight)
|September 21
PPV
Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua
(IBF heavyweight title)
Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington
(IBF junior lightweight title)
|September 27
ESPN
Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa
(junior middleweight)
Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer
(WBO female welterweight title)
|September 28
DAZN
Johnny Fisher vs. Andrii Rudenko
(heavyweight)
Dalton Smith vs. Jon Fernandez
(junior welterweight)
Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper
(WBO female lightweight title)
|September 28
PPV
Norair Mikaeljan vs. Ryan Rozicki
(WBC cruiserweight title)
|October 5
ESPN+
Nick Ball vs. Ronny Rios
(WBA featherweight title)
|October 12
ESPN+
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol
(undisputed light heavyweight title)
|October 12
PPV
Shakur Stevenson vs. Joe Cordina
(WBC lightweight title)
Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey
(IBF cruiserweight title)
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke
(heavyweight)
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta
(middleweight
Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron
(light heavyweight)
|October 13
ESPN+
Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi
(WBA bantamweight title)
Shokichi Iwata vs. Jairo Noriega
(WBO junior flyweight title)
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales
(WBC flyweight title)
Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Thananchai Charunphak
(WBA flyweight title)
|October 14
ESPN+
Junto Nakatani vs. Tasana Salapat
(WBC bantamweight title)
Kosei Tanaka vs. Phumelele Cafu
(WBO junior bantamweight title)
Anthony Olascuaga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez
(WBO flyweight title)
|October 19
PPV
Tim Tszyu vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev
(IBF junior middleweight title)
|October 26
DAZN
Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis
(junior welterweight)
A big flop in process
Yep, I agree. The marketing department for the promoter in the fight does a great hype job like it’s going to be a barn burner. Flop is corrent!
I cannot think of a single way Berlanga can win this fight.
Basically, he gets a paycheck for a loss.
Well technically a loss, but truly a win for Berlanga. He will get more fight opportunities for a greater wage and a larger platform. Look at what Tank Davis did for Rolly’s career.
I really can’t either. The only question is will Canelo win by KO or decision, and if by KO-what round? I question if Canelo could KO the naturally bigger Berlanga, but if he was able to KO Kovalev, I think he could do the same to Berlanga. Big punchers have notoriously week chins, not to say Berlanga has a week chin, but he has been down before. Demond Nicholson stopped Berlanga in his tracks with straight punches to the face a few times the first time Berlanga went the distance. That was back in 2021 and maybe Berlanga has corrected some of those flaws, but Canelo will surely be able to capitalize on them if he hasn’t.
Berlanga will have to hurt, drop, and or stop Canelo in order to win, which seems impossible to do. I find it interesting that Canelo has been hurt one time and that was at Welterweight by Miguel Cotto’s brother many years ago.
This is the equivalent to Mayweather – Ortiz; i.e. a fight I paid minimal attention to. Hope it bombs.
Nah, Ortiz deserves way more respect than that. Ortiz fought elite competition prior to Floyd such as Marcos Maidana, Antonio Diaz, Nate Campbell, Vivian Harris, Lamont Peterson and that classic barn burner with Andre Berto. Berlanga has done nothing. He’s a total cherry pick.
Excellent marketing. Canelo really has the machine behind him. A causal fan would actually believe this is a competitive fight.
There are plenty of casuals when caneloyellow fights. They know little of boxing or who would be competitive. This fight is just window dressing.