    • Yep, I agree. The marketing department for the promoter in the fight does a great hype job like it’s going to be a barn burner. Flop is corrent!

      • Well technically a loss, but truly a win for Berlanga. He will get more fight opportunities for a greater wage and a larger platform. Look at what Tank Davis did for Rolly’s career.

    • I really can’t either. The only question is will Canelo win by KO or decision, and if by KO-what round? I question if Canelo could KO the naturally bigger Berlanga, but if he was able to KO Kovalev, I think he could do the same to Berlanga. Big punchers have notoriously week chins, not to say Berlanga has a week chin, but he has been down before. Demond Nicholson stopped Berlanga in his tracks with straight punches to the face a few times the first time Berlanga went the distance. That was back in 2021 and maybe Berlanga has corrected some of those flaws, but Canelo will surely be able to capitalize on them if he hasn’t.

  • Berlanga will have to hurt, drop, and or stop Canelo in order to win, which seems impossible to do. I find it interesting that Canelo has been hurt one time and that was at Welterweight by Miguel Cotto’s brother many years ago.

  • This is the equivalent to Mayweather – Ortiz; i.e. a fight I paid minimal attention to. Hope it bombs.

    • Nah, Ortiz deserves way more respect than that. Ortiz fought elite competition prior to Floyd such as Marcos Maidana, Antonio Diaz, Nate Campbell, Vivian Harris, Lamont Peterson and that classic barn burner with Andre Berto. Berlanga has done nothing. He’s a total cherry pick.

  • Excellent marketing. Canelo really has the machine behind him. A causal fan would actually believe this is a competitive fight.

  • There are plenty of casuals when caneloyellow fights. They know little of boxing or who would be competitive. This fight is just window dressing.

