Featherweight Oscar ‘Cachorro’ Murguia (12-1, 4 KOs) scored an upset split decisión over countryman Adrian Montoya (15-2, 13 KOs) in the 10 round main event Friday night in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Murguia seemed to control the action for the better part of the bout landing the more precise punches. Montoya had his moments in spurts as the aggressor landing some flush punches. Murguia took them well and stayed in the pocket landing many eye catching counter punches. In the end the judges had it officially 97-94, 97-96, and 96-94. It was not specified which scores were for which fighter. An emotional Murgia fell to the canvas in tears of joy after he was announced the winner.

