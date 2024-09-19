September 19, 2024
Munguia, Bazinyan make weight

Jaime Munguia 167.7 vs. Erik Bazinyan 167.9
(WBO International super middleweight title)

Jaime Munguia Vs Erik Bazinyan Pose2 (1)
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr. 232.6 vs. Joey Dawejko 244.1
Richard Torrez Jr Vs Joey Dawejko Pose2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Fernando Vargas 139.2 vs. Larry Fryers 138.2
Emiliano Fernando Vargas Vs Larry Fryers Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charly Suarez 129.4 vs. Jorge Castaneda 129.1
Alan Garcia 137.3 vs. Ricardo Fernandez 137.2
DJ Zamora 130.7 vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez 133.2
Steven Navarro 115.2 vs. Oscar Arroyo 114.4
Jorge Garcia Perez 156.2 vs. Ilias Essaoudi 156.6
Sebastian Hernandez 120.4 vs. Yonfrez Parejo 125

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Weights from Bethlehem, PA
Weights from Dublin, Ireland

  • Munguía by Dec 31%
    Munguía by ko Tko 28%
    Bazynian by Dec 21%
    Bazynian by ko Tko 14%
    Draw 6%

    Over 9.5-165
    Under 9.5 +110

    There will be a knockdown ?

    Yes -235
    No +175

  • Emiliano Vargas -755
    Fryers +650

    Vargas by ko Tko 53%
    Vargas by Dec 29%
    Fryers by Dec 9%
    Fryers by ko tko 7%
    Draw 2%

    There will be a knockdown?!

    Yes -1100
    No +750

    • Yes, Carlos. There will be a knockdown and knockout. Munguia in 4. I’m more interested in torrez’s fight.

      • I’m also more interested in Torrez’s fight. The quality
        of Torrez’s opponents has left a lot to be desired.

  • After Munguia’s victory, I hope to later see Munguia vs. Pacheco.

    There are multiple ways to juggle 168. Wow.

