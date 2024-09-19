Munguia, Bazinyan make weight Jaime Munguia 167.7 vs. Erik Bazinyan 167.9

(WBO International super middleweight title)



Richard Torrez Jr. 232.6 vs. Joey Dawejko 244.1



Emiliano Fernando Vargas 139.2 vs. Larry Fryers 138.2



Charly Suarez 129.4 vs. Jorge Castaneda 129.1

Alan Garcia 137.3 vs. Ricardo Fernandez 137.2

DJ Zamora 130.7 vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez 133.2

Steven Navarro 115.2 vs. Oscar Arroyo 114.4

Jorge Garcia Perez 156.2 vs. Ilias Essaoudi 156.6

Sebastian Hernandez 120.4 vs. Yonfrez Parejo 125 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Promoter: Top Rank

Weights from Bethlehem, PA Weights from Dublin, Ireland

