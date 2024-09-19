Jaime Munguia 167.7 vs. Erik Bazinyan 167.9
(WBO International super middleweight title)
Richard Torrez Jr. 232.6 vs. Joey Dawejko 244.1
Emiliano Fernando Vargas 139.2 vs. Larry Fryers 138.2
Charly Suarez 129.4 vs. Jorge Castaneda 129.1
Alan Garcia 137.3 vs. Ricardo Fernandez 137.2
DJ Zamora 130.7 vs. Gerardo Antonio Perez 133.2
Steven Navarro 115.2 vs. Oscar Arroyo 114.4
Jorge Garcia Perez 156.2 vs. Ilias Essaoudi 156.6
Sebastian Hernandez 120.4 vs. Yonfrez Parejo 125
Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Munguía by Dec 31%
Munguía by ko Tko 28%
Bazynian by Dec 21%
Bazynian by ko Tko 14%
Draw 6%
Over 9.5-165
Under 9.5 +110
There will be a knockdown ?
Yes -235
No +175
Emiliano Vargas -755
Fryers +650
Vargas by ko Tko 53%
Vargas by Dec 29%
Fryers by Dec 9%
Fryers by ko tko 7%
Draw 2%
There will be a knockdown?!
Yes -1100
No +750
Should be a lot more entertaining fight than that Canela fight last weekend.
Munguía always give a good fights
Yes, Carlos. There will be a knockdown and knockout. Munguia in 4. I’m more interested in torrez’s fight.
I’m also more interested in Torrez’s fight. The quality
of Torrez’s opponents has left a lot to be desired.
After Munguia’s victory, I hope to later see Munguia vs. Pacheco.
There are multiple ways to juggle 168. Wow.