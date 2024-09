Weights from Dublin, Ireland Callum Walsh 153.8 vs. Przemyslaw Runowski 152.8

Ali Akhmedov 169.2 vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe 169.2

Emmett Brennan 167 vs. Kevin Cronin 167.2

Thomas Carty 258.8 vs. Jonathan Vergara 233.4

Shauna O’Keefe 134 vs. Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir 134.4

Craig O’Brien 153.2 vs. Edward Donovan 153.6

Gareth Dowling 145.8 vs. Daniel Nowak 147.8

Ella Thompson 101.6 vs. Abbey Molloy 101.6 Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland, broadcast globally on

Promoter: 360 Promotions

