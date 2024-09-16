September 16, 2024
Boxing News

Teofimo Lopez Speaks Out In NYC

By Boxing Bob Newman

WBO Jr. Welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez, Jr. took time out after receiving his fighter of the Year award at the NYSBHOF induction ceremonies in Queens, New York, to speak to Fightnews.com®. Lopez dished on his fellow champions in his division, future potential matchups and when he might fight again.

IBF won't sanction Cacace-Warrington
2024 NYSBHOF Inductions

  • Heavy traffic at 140.

    I hope to see him fight Barboza. Otherwise, Lopez may have to wait a little longer to see what develops from other fights.

    Hitchins is not ready yet because he needs more boxing seasoning. Not sure about Haney’s next move.

