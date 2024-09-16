Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Russo’s on the Bay once again played host to the 12th Annual New York State Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Queens, New York. The elegant affair saw eight living inductees, eight posthumous inductees, along with five special honorees.

The proceedings were divided up between a buffet brunch, intermission and dinner.

Popular ring announcer David Diamante was the master of ceremonies for the full day event.

The living inductees were as follows:

Rocky Fratto- Junior middleweight contender and former NABF champion.

Billy Calogero- Boxing radio show host, as well as author, historian, writer and former manager

Bruce Beck- Boxing broadcaster

Joan Guzman- Former two time world champion

Sparkle Lee- Referee

Ed Post- Boxer, trainer, referee, judge, announcer, manager, writer, photographer

Tyrone Jackson- Junior lightweight contender

Johnny Davis- Light heavyweight contender

Special honorees were as follows:

Teofimo Lopez, Sr.- Trainer of the Year

Teofimo Lopez, Jr.- Fighter of the Year

Nisa Rodriguez – Prospect of the Year

Larry Goldberg- Promoter of the Year

Gerard Varlotta- Ringside physician of the Year

Posthmous inductees:

George Kanter- Manager and European representative

Johnny Colan- Middleweight and light heavyweight contender

Panama Al Brown- Former Bantamweight champion

Petey Scalzo- Former featherweight champion

Phil Terranova- Former featherweight champion

Leo P. Flynn- Manager

Bill Mazer- Radio and television personality

Bob Waters- Journalist and former BWAA president

Former BWAA president Jack Hirsch took over the helm as president of the NYSBHOF this past year and righted the wayward organization to get things back on track. “I think things went very well today,” stated Hirsch as the event ended.

Some surprise attendees included former world champ Junior Jones, former heavyweight contender Mitch “Blood” Green, former middleweight contender Dennis Milton, former middleweight champion Vito Antuofermo and current heavyweight contender Otto Wallin.

Teofimo Lopez, Jr. and his father missed their red eye from Las Vegas last night and just made it as the last few attendees remained to see him receive his fighter of the Year award. He took photos with, and signed autographs for the die hard fans as well as took time to speak with Fightnews. Stay tuned for video interview.