Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman
Russo’s on the Bay once again played host to the 12th Annual New York State Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Queens, New York. The elegant affair saw eight living inductees, eight posthumous inductees, along with five special honorees.
The proceedings were divided up between a buffet brunch, intermission and dinner.
Popular ring announcer David Diamante was the master of ceremonies for the full day event.
The living inductees were as follows:
- Rocky Fratto- Junior middleweight contender and former NABF champion.
- Billy Calogero- Boxing radio show host, as well as author, historian, writer and former manager
- Bruce Beck- Boxing broadcaster
- Joan Guzman- Former two time world champion
- Sparkle Lee- Referee
- Ed Post- Boxer, trainer, referee, judge, announcer, manager, writer, photographer
- Tyrone Jackson- Junior lightweight contender
- Johnny Davis- Light heavyweight contender
Special honorees were as follows:
- Teofimo Lopez, Sr.- Trainer of the Year
- Teofimo Lopez, Jr.- Fighter of the Year
- Nisa Rodriguez – Prospect of the Year
- Larry Goldberg- Promoter of the Year
- Gerard Varlotta- Ringside physician of the Year
Posthmous inductees:
- George Kanter- Manager and European representative
- Johnny Colan- Middleweight and light heavyweight contender
- Panama Al Brown- Former Bantamweight champion
- Petey Scalzo- Former featherweight champion
- Phil Terranova- Former featherweight champion
- Leo P. Flynn- Manager
- Bill Mazer- Radio and television personality
- Bob Waters- Journalist and former BWAA president
*********
Former BWAA president Jack Hirsch took over the helm as president of the NYSBHOF this past year and righted the wayward organization to get things back on track. “I think things went very well today,” stated Hirsch as the event ended.
Some surprise attendees included former world champ Junior Jones, former heavyweight contender Mitch “Blood” Green, former middleweight contender Dennis Milton, former middleweight champion Vito Antuofermo and current heavyweight contender Otto Wallin.
Teofimo Lopez, Jr. and his father missed their red eye from Las Vegas last night and just made it as the last few attendees remained to see him receive his fighter of the Year award. He took photos with, and signed autographs for the die hard fans as well as took time to speak with Fightnews. Stay tuned for video interview.