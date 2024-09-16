Due to some confusion, the IBF has clarified the status of the IBF junior lightweight title with respect to the upcoming Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington bout.

Anthony Cacace won the IBF junior lightweight title in an optional defense of Joe Cordina’s IBF title on May 18 and according to IBF rules must make his mandatory title defense against the leading available contender within a period of six months after acquiring the title – no later than Monday, November 18.

Cacace was due to be notified of his mandatory defense against #1 ranked junior lightweight and mandatory contender Eduardo Nunez, approximately on September 19.

The IBF is aware that Anthony Cacace is contracted to make a defense of his IBO junior lightweight title against Josh Warrington on September 21 in London, England.

The IBF, with the consent of Nunez, has agreed to let Cacace participate in an optional bout against Josh Warrington, but not a defense of the IBF junior lightweight title, under the following conditions:

Should Cacace lose his bout against Warrington on September 21, the IBF title shall become vacant effective immediately. Should Warrington win on September 21, the title shall become vacant effective immediately. Should Cacace win on September 21, he must make a mandatory defense of the IBF junior lightweight title against #1 ranked mandatory contender Nunez within 180 days or by March 20, 2025. The IBF will not consider any further requests to delay the mandatory defense of the IBF junior lightweight title including a unification defense. Cacace and Warrington must agree in writing to the conditions requiring IBF sanction of this bout.