In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Nilo Guerrero, Jr. (9-0, 7 KOs) will face Madeep “MJ” Jangra (10-0, 7 KOs) this Thursday night (Sept. 19) at Yakima Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. Jangra-Guerrero will be a ten round main event promoted by Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ Boxing) for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) belt. All the action will be streamed live at www.globalsportsstreaming.com.

“We have great faith that Nilo will go up there and handle business to show that he is going to be a force,” Guerrero’s promoter (Toro Promotions) Azat Torosyan commented. “We are very high on him.”