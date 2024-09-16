Barrios-Ramos clash Nov 15 Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the addition of a WBC welterweight title bout between reigning champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) and Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs). The 12-rounder will take place on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano super event on Friday, November 15. Paul-Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Unbeaten super featherweights collide Like this: Like Loading...

