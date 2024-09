Weights from Nashville, Tennessee Ermes Orta 139.2 vs. Juan Carlos Pena 138

(WBG Super Lightweight Title) Isaac Carbonell 174 vs. Twon Smith 174.6

Koby Khalil Williams 135 vs. Weusi Johnson 130.8

Wesley Rivers 140.6 vs. Dan Abram 136 Venue: Troubadour Nashville

Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions

TV: Countrybox247.com, itube24.com, Triller.TV (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the Call)

1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)

