September 17, 2024
Boxing News

Unbeaten lightweights collide Oct 18 in PR

Undefeated lightweight Joshua James Pagan (10-0, 4 KOs) takes on unbeaten Trevor Thonson (13-0, 10 KOs) will headline at the iconic Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, October 18. The main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and will air live globally on DAZN.

In the co-feature, Juan Carillo (12-0, 9 KO) will face Lenin Castillo (25-5-1, 19 KO) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. The remainer of the fight card, up to eight bouts in all, are to be announced. The event is promoted by Salita Promotions in collaboration with PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) and 21 Events and is part of Salita Promotions’ “Big Time Boxing USA” series.

