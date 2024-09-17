Terence Crawford Says He Wants Canelo Alvarez In Super Fight
Canelo Alvarez’s strength and punching power may scare some boxers, but not Terence Crawford, who tells TMZ Sports he’s absolutely sure he’d get the victory over the Mexican superstar if the two fought.
Of course, at the moment, it’s a big “if” … as even though Crawford’s made it clear he wants the scrap — Canelo doesn’t seem so sure.
If you missed it, following his Saturday night victory over Edgar Berlanga — which Crawford actually attended — Canelo said straight up “no comment” when asked about a potential tilt with Bud.
Nonetheless, when we spoke with Crawford on Sunday, the 36-year-old pugilist told us he still really wants to throw hands with Canelo in a ring.
“I feel as if that’s a legacy fight,” he said. “I feel as if this is the biggest fight in boxing today.”
If it does go down, Crawford acknowledges he’ll have some challenges. He said he will certainly have to be aware of Canelo’s size and power. But, he told us, “I’ve been fighting bigger guys my whole life,” and he’s guaranteeing he’d come away with a win.
“Of course I’ll beat him,” the 41-0 star said. “It ain’t no doubt in my mind that I won’t beat anybody that I step in the ring with.”
Crawford doesn’t know when and where he’d like the match to happen … he just knows he wants to give the fans what they want, and so should Alvarez.
Let run it. The irony I find about so called fan is that the same ones who criticize BUD for wanting fight just for the money are the same ones who criticize him for his choice in opponents. For one, its prize fighting so why wouldn’t he be seeking to get the biggest prize? Two, he is taking a major risk in fighting Canelo. Lastly, BUD vs Canelo will ne more interesting than the last 5 fights Canelo has had. Would you rather see more Berlanga type opponents or a BUD Crawford showdown? Canelo can’t say its too easy and he wouldn’t get credit because he fought Charlo who was 2 weight class South. If the fight is as easy as he says it is why not take the fight and make super bank. He knows deep down this fight has potential to be difficult and he could lose if BUD fights the perfect fight. Canelo only needs one shot to end it. “No comment” sounds like he going to continue to fight these snooze fests. I’m a Canelo fan but I think he lost confidence after the Bivol fight.
Crawford made his resume at 140.
Canelo has made 159.5 lbs twice since 2018 (and one of those times was 6 years ago). I don’t see Canelo making 159 1/2 lbs for Crawford in early 2025.
Canelo could fight the guy that Crawford just fought at whatever weight and see how it turns out, he he beats him pretty bad, you’d know Crawford would have to prove something at 160 before fighting Canelo.
Benavidez Jr was a good fight for Crawford at 147, Egidijus
Kavaliauskas was a good fight too. Almost everyone else Crawford beat at 147 was past their best (by a lot), drained down to 147, or not really that good anyway. Most guys he fought at 147 drained down to 147 (Horn, Brook, Khan, Porter, Spence)
I don’t see Canelo fighting Crawford in Saudi Arabia (if they fight).
Canelo may fight Christian Mbilli next.
As much as I respect Crawford and rate him top 3 pound for pound, I can’t see him beating Canelo at 168. Charlo was too small, and he’s naturally bigger than Crawford, although Bud as a greater skillset than Iron Twin, IMHO.
Why’s Crawford trying to talk trash? I mean kinda always has been a little bit, his 41-0 record is impressive, but sounds like he’s looking for the biggest fight now before loses in a rematch from his last fight. If I was Canelo I’d take the fight. If you paid me the money Crawford will get paid I’ll say I can beat canelo 100 percent all the way up til fight night. Maybe Crawfords trying to play mind games with himself here.
I don’t blame Bud for shooting his shot at making that BIG $$$. While he ran his career as he wanted, he didn’t make the kinda $$$ CANELO did. Now he’s trying for the money grab. Good luck.
Canelo always one step ahead in the ring and two steps ahead outside the ring.
Canela is terrified of Benavidez that’s why Canela is ducking Benavidez. Crawford is great and may have a shot at beating Canela but Canelita only chooses mediocre fighters he can beat.
I’ve not been big on this fight but now I’m thinking ‘Let’s get it on’.
I was not thrilled about Bud’s performance at 154, but I guess the money is worth getting beat up by Canelo (even at a higher weight).
Canelo has too much size; too much of great chin; too much offense with heat; and too much pressure on a smaller Bud.
Out of curiosity, I have no problems watching them fight each other. It would also make me say WTF, though.