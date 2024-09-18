Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / WBC President

I decided to travel to Las Vegas, even during my period of mourning for my dear mother, to accompany our proud Champion Saúl Canelo Álvarez and well deserved challenger Edgar Berlanga in the traditional Mexican Independence Day boxing fest. It was not easy, as I felt out of place at all times, but receiving so much love, kindness and consideration from so many people, was something that gave me great emotion and will live in my memory forever.

Being in the ring, ready to wait for the boxers to come out, Jimmy Lennon called for the attention of the people, and in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena, he expressed some beautiful words about my Mother, while the screens showed photos of her, followed by 10 bell count in honor of her eternal memory.

We will never forget as a family this incredible gesture from Premier Boxing Champions, Al Haymon and all his wonderful team Tom Brown, Luis Decubas, Sylvia Browne, Bruce Binkow, Araceli Villegas, Brittany, Raul Jaimes, Chris Gilmore and the so many other members of this group which has given my family a moment of glory as my mother was always in the back but yet a very important force to make my father Jose Sulaiman and the WBC what it represents. Stephen Espinoza and his team who put together such tribute to Dona Martha.

The day before the fight I was with Saul, and I was impressed by his maturity as a person. He expressed very profound messages to me with great empathy about life, He was so calm and solid on his words that I felt incredible ease and resignation once I left the room.

I had dinner with Mike Tyson and his wife Kiki, and Miguel, as I have called him since I met him, told me about that dinner at my house when he was champion, and the banquet that my mother prepared, and how he danced with her. He always called her: Mom. There were also hugs and words from so many magnificent people: Claudia Trejos, Tom Brown,Luis de Cubas, Stephen and Jeannena, Tommy Hearns, Carlos Adames, Chris, Abner Mares and Seth, who is the driver who picked me up at the airport, I wish I could name all one by one; Judges, Referees, Commission staff, trainers and fighters, All of this wonderful kindness and empathy, filled and embraced me with affection, and today my new life begins, to honor the memory of my beloved Mother, along with and alongside Don José.

Saul Canelo Alvarez distinguished Mexico on a high note once again. What a fighter and what a fight! The Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry wrote another page with golden letters in that book of fight history. Edgar Berlanga silenced those who didn’t know him and he summoned up a fight of great value, intensity and emotion. There were 12 rounds of combat without respite, and afterwards once the dust settled, once that bell rang they respectfully embraced each other for several minutes. That is the sheer beauty, magnamity and majesty of boxing, the noblest sport that exists, wanting to tear into each other as the opening bell rings, and then a lifelong friendship begins, when the final bell tolls.

Canelo looked mighty spectacular. He was aggressive, he compiled pinpoint combinations and added to them with searing hooks. He knocked down his brave, determined and intrepid rival in the third round. with a peach of a well timed left hook. Throughout the fight, people cheered and willed him on with:

“Come on! Go! Is that all you have?” Both warriors kept telling each other throughout the fight, A fight that kept the more than 20 thousand fans thoroughly and constantly entertained. We saw a different Canelo, systematic, all pervasive, with subtle, sophisticated defense, but without stopping throwing punches; Berlanga landed sharp jabs and dangerous right hands, was active and never backed away; Canelo came out of this marked on the face from the combat, which is unusual, but he enjoyed his performance to the fullest, and he let himself go on the microphone, to show his deep and abiding love for Mexico, and everything that this great nation represents. Eddy Reynoso and his beloved father, Don Chepo, devised, crafted, delivered, executed and saw through the comprehensive work plan and the strategy, involving the physical and mental preparation for a masterful and memorable vintage champagne performance by the man from Guadalajara.

Josejas, our WBC humanitarian ambassador, presented the beautiful commemorative belt of the fight, the unique Tamaulipas, masterpiece, lovingly and skillfully created by artisan hands from the State and hometown of Don José and Doña Martha. A burnished Tamaulipas leather finely crafted in the Green strap, adorned with a spectacular plaque.

Josejas is a young man who cares more about the boxer even than about the sport itself; about the children of the world who need to reflect on someone and understand that we are all champions in our own way, in our own lives.

With this result, Mexico advances in the table of triumphs, with the WBC belt on the line, against Puerto Rico, with 23-18. Canelo and Berlanga emulated and did honour to their compatriot idols, namely Sal Sánchez and JC Chávez and the star lineup of Puerto Ricans: Wilfredo Gómez, Hector Macho Camacho, Carlos Ortiz and Miguel Cotto.

That same night, the UFC, which is a multi-million dollar company which promotes MMA events, presented its event at The Sphere. It was speculated that it was a kind of affront to boxing; a competition to see who can do more and outdo the other.

At the end of the day, as the night encroached and enveloped, Canelo enjoyed a full house with an unbeatable atmosphere. A night to remember, making it clear that boxing is the owner of these hallowed dates of May 5 and September 15; a tradition of decades that our migrants adopted to celebrate their roots, and with the best fights of the year since the 80s. The two sports can coexist and share. There is an audience for everything and everyone and all the more so, when Mexico, its countrymen plus countrywomen and the entire world meet in Las Vegas and many other cities to celebrate and unite as one, on these special dates.

Long live sports! Long live Mexico!

Did you know that…?

My Mother opened her heart to boxing from the very beginning. She made her home everyone’s home, and with her generous, giving warmth, garnished with her delicious Arab and Mexican dishes, she welcomed with open arms countless personalities into her home, either in groups or one by one. To her, each and every person was special. Many called her Mom. Julio Cesar Chavez visited her on Saturday, August 17, the day before her passing, and in a beautiful moment, without knowing it, he said goodbye to “ La Jefa “ ( The Boss ).

Today’s anecdote

We were in Las Vegas for Chavez’s fight against El Macho Camacho, precisely on Independence Day weekend . My Father refused to bring my Mother or my Sisters to the boxing events , because he could not devote his full attention to them. That fight was so important that the women of the house imposed such pressure, that they prevailed and there was no other option. One night , After dinner at the Hilton Hotel, my Mother insisted that Don José give her a good luck number. “ Common Martha , I don’t gamble, and you know it well, but how do you insist! Well, the number four, which was my jersey in baseball.”

Minutes later my mother returns and hands him 500 dollars.

“Oh, gosh! And this? What is it about?”

“I put 20 dollars on the four in the roulette wheel, and… it landed! It pays 35 to 1.”

“What? How lucky! And the other 200?”

“Oh, well that’s my commission, My Love!” my Mother smilingly replied.

