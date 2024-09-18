By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC/WBA/WBO heavyweight chmpion Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at Krakow Airport on Tuesday evening but his manager Serge Lapin and his wife Katerina have indicated that it was apparently a misunderstanding while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Usyk was released after the intervention of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Usyk later commented on social media: “A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia.”