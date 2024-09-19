Former two-time unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and current IBF champion Daniel Dubois made their Grand Arrivals earlier this evening at Leicester Square in the West End of London ahead of their blockbuster all-British world title showdown at Wembley Stadium this Saturday, shown live worldwide on a $19.99 DAZN PPV.

“It’s really a blessing,” said Joshua. “It’s a big blessing. We’re the most important thing for people right now so they’re all here coming out to have a good time with us. It makes me feel important.

“Nah not at all because I’ll never forget, I started boxing late, so I used to, well I still do, look up to a lot of people. I can put myself on the other side of the fence. I’ve been on the other side of the fence. I haven’t always been on the red carpet. I always understand now I’m on the red carpet, how to treat people. I’m never going to turn my nose up at people. That’s just not my style.

“Massive. It doesn’t feel it at the minute because I’m still in like training camp. On Saturday I’m going to be standing behind a curtain and they’re going to say, ‘Anthony – ten seconds’, and I’m going to walk out into the stadium and I’m going to feel that energy. That’s when it gets real. At the minute we’re still hours away so I’m chilled out.

“My mentality is, if I draw a line and put fear on one side, and confidence on the other, but I’m still going into the ring – what one am I going to choose? I’m confident. I believe in myself, and I think that’s the right mentality to have.

“100% I’ve never had a red carpet in my life. This is a blessing. They’re doing big things. It’s good that we’re doing joint ventures together now. I’ve been in Saudi, it’s good to be home. It’s not small, they’ve made it massive. I’m fighting a Queensberry Promotions fighter as well so it’s a new age for boxing – a golden era if you ask me. I hope that the next generation coming through can benefit from all of this as well. It’s not just about our generation.”