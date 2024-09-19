September 19, 2024
Boxing News

Munguia-Bazinyan Final Press Conference

Jaime Munguia Vs Erik Bazinyan Pose2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Super middleweight contenders Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) and Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their 12-round main event on ESPN Friday evening at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Jaime Munguia: “It’s a very important fight. He’s an aggressive fighter who gives a great show to the people. I know it’s going to be a tough fight, but I’m going to walk away with my hand raised.”

Erik Bazinyan: “I’ve been in against top fighters for the past few years. I’ve fought and beaten anyone that my team has brought to me. This is a great opportunity. And I’m here to win.”

