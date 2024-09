Weights from Toppenish, Washington Mandeep “MJ” Jangra, 129.7 vs. Nilo Guererro 129.7

(NBA super featherweight title) Keon Papillion 150 vs. Rondale Hubbert 150

Dominique Roundtree 126 vs. Roberto Cantu 124.4

Quinn McKenna 144 vs. Margarito Hernandez 145.6

Nelson Guererro 127 vs. Lavelle Whittington 126.9 Venue: Legends Casino Hotel, Toppenish, Washington

Promoter: Roy Jones Jr Boxing

TV: GlobalSportsStreaming.com Munguia-Bazinyan Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.