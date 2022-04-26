April 25, 2022
Former world champion and light heavyweight contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) and Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy hosted a press conference Monday to discuss Zurdo’s upcoming fight against former WBA interim light heavyweight world champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday, May 14. The 12-round fight will be a WBA light heavyweight final eliminator at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Zurdo Ramirez: “I want to make a statement and get the winner from Canelo vs. Bivol, that’s the fight that I want and I need to pass through this guy first on May 14. I am really confident in myself and in my training. I knew the fight was going to be in May, but not the date, but I like to be in shape. I am always training and am ready for these big opportunities. On May 14, I will be 44-0, 30KOs no losses. I am looking for the knockout.”

Oscar de la Hoya: “Zurdo is 43-0 and he has the vision, the drive to become a world champion. He was Mexico’s first super middleweight champion, that is something we should never forget. To be 50-0 is a goal that he has, it’s exciting to see him fight. May 14 will be another difficult fight for him, but that is what he is all about.”

