WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) is getting a lesson in camp from none other than the Easton Assassin, former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, as he prepares to defend his title against Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday, June 11 at a site to be determined. Bryan has taken a change of scenery as well as he has moved his camp from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to the bright lights of Las Vegas.
Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is planning to present another spectacular boxing card featuring six championship bouts with the theme of promoting peace and freedom for the people of Ukraine.
Can’t be a horrible idea. He cannot possibly be in worse shape than he’s been in for his last two fights. It’s impossible.
I think Jenny Craig should be brought into his team.
“Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is planning to present another spectacular boxing card” haha.. when was the last time he did that
Surprising; seeing that Larry Holmes who was Don’s first world champ and who got savagely robbed, threatened, sued by him is now training one of his fighters. Poor Larry must be losing his marbles.
Hard to believe that this fight which takes place June 11, is also the 40 year anniversary of Holmes vs Cooney.
Amazing! Where did all the years go…