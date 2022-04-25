WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) is getting a lesson in camp from none other than the Easton Assassin, former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, as he prepares to defend his title against Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday, June 11 at a site to be determined. Bryan has taken a change of scenery as well as he has moved his camp from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is planning to present another spectacular boxing card featuring six championship bouts with the theme of promoting peace and freedom for the people of Ukraine.