Middleweight contender Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs) will face undefeated Danny Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KOs) on May 21 in a 12-round showdown for the vacant WBO interim middleweight world title at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“Demetrius Andrade and Jaime Munguia avoided fighting me, so I give Danny Dignum a lot of credit for stepping up to the plate,” said 2016 Olympian Alimkhanuly. “I will show the entire world true ‘Qazaq Style’ on May 21, and I will leave the ring as the WBO interim middleweight champion. While the division’s top names are avoiding me, they won’t be able to run forever. I can’t wait to put on a spectacular showing at Resorts World Las Vegas.”

In the co-feature, former junior world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) returns to the lightweight division in a 10-rounder against undefeated NABF titleholder Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (15-0-1, 8 KOs).

Herring said, “I’m happy to be back, starting the new year with a fresh start. A lot has changed since I was last in the ring. I am working with a new trainer, Manny Robles, and returning to the lightweight division for this upcoming fight. I’m optimistic that a victory here will place me back in the title picture at either lightweight or junior lightweight.”

Alimkhanuly-Dignum, and Herring-Ortiz will air live on ESPN.