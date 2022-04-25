Heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte says his fight against Tyson Fury shouldn’t have been stopped. “I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “He full on, two-handed pushed me. It wasn’t like a one-armed thing.
“Terrible job from the referee there, but it is, what it is. I should have had time to recover, time to go back to my corner, but Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things.
“He said he would retire. I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go.”
Whyte is disappointed and that’s understandable. But he needs a reality check. He got away with just as many dirty tricks as Fury and after the knock down he was on queer street and almost fell over the ref. So the referee made the only right call when he stopped the fight.
I agree with the stoppage. A lot of times I do not. For example the Francisco Vargas Valenzuela fight on the Spence Ugas under card the previous week. Yes Vargas went down hard but the ref did not bother to count he just waved it off! It was only the first round, no beaten had taken place and Vargas is a known warrior. At least see if he will get up and then assess. This is what the ref did with Whyte, he gave him the chance to get up and then he assessed. Whyte was stumbling around so he stopped the fight. If that is what had happened with Vargas I would not complain. I find when promoters are trying to sell a new guy these type of stoppages often happen and it bothers me when announcers do not even at least question it. Sorry I know this is about Whyte and Fury but I never had the chance to vent my feelings about the Vargas fight so I threw that in. LOL!
Maybe I need to watch the fight again.
What I thought I saw was Fury putting him down with an UC , Whyte just about getting to his feet and then stumble across the ring
This Whyte is a delusional ungrateful rat POS. He is in fact lucky that the ref spared his sorry ass miserable life..
Another go at what? Fury? He must still be buzzed. He landed 29 punches in 6 rounds. He’s off to gatekeepersville.
Nothing out of the ordinary for any victim in a loss to point out all the “what ifs” and “should haves” after a fight was stopped. Personally, let’s move on to bigger and better things now this fight is over. Whyte should be happy with his paycheck and move on in life. Whyte is a good fighter, but he was not a threat to Fury in this recent matchup so it’s time to look forward to future matchups.
Please look at the recording and also please get a brain scan. I also suggest putting that 7mil to work; stocks, crypto, Commodities, Emergency fund, savings, simple checking, dividend reinvestment for next generation.
He just sounds like a sore loser. Like he watched the tape of the fight looking for SOMETHING to explain it away. Hopefully with some time he can come to accept it because there is no way he is ever getting that rematch.
