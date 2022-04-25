Heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte says his fight against Tyson Fury shouldn’t have been stopped. “I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “He full on, two-handed pushed me. It wasn’t like a one-armed thing.

“Terrible job from the referee there, but it is, what it is. I should have had time to recover, time to go back to my corner, but Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things.

“He said he would retire. I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go.”