Another big boxing weekend on tap, headed by the super featherweight showdown between WBC champion Oscar Valdez and WBO kingpin Shakur Stevenson.

FRIDAY

Sons of legends see action in a $29.99 PPV on FITE. Kenzie Morrison and Hasim Rahman Jr. clash for the vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title in the main event from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

SATURDAY

ESPN presents the long-awaited super featherweight unification clash between WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) and WBO kingpin Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Stevenson started as a slight favorite and has been bet to nearly 6:1.

DAZN counters with the female superfight between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and women’s pound-for-pound best Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) from Madison Square Garden. Serrano is a slight favorite at most sportsbooks.