Interview Shane Mosley Jr. By Miguel Maravilla Middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. spoke about his breakout unanimous decision win over Gabriel Rosado on April 9th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Mosley Jr. also commented on his plans to campaign at 160. _ Fight Week Sugar Hill awarded WBC Trainer's Belt

