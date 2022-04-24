In Saturday’s KO win, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury showed great power and boxing skills honed by his trainer Sugar Hill Steward. After the fight, Sugar Hill received the WBC Trainers Belt inspired by the traditional towel used by all trainers.

Sugar Hill is the nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward, head of Detroit’s iconic Kronk Gym, where dozens of champions have been trained. Sugar Hill and Fury first met at the Kronk in 2010. He reconnected with Fury 2019 and trained him to win the WBC title against Deontay Wilder in February 2020, repeating the feat in October 2021, and then for Saturday’s stellar performance against Dillian Whyte.

Sugar Hill had previously worked as a chef and a police officer, before following in his uncle’s footsteps via boxing training full-time. With Fury, he has really bonded and they have made a very successful team.