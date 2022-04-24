At a London press conference, it was announced that Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton returns to the ring in an exhibition fight against ring legend Marco Antonio Barrera on July 2 at the AO Arena in Hatton’s hometown of Manchester, England. The exhibition will not be scored and no winner will be announced.
Also on the card is a boxing match between UFC fighters Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez, and a bout between rappers Casper Walsh and Don Strapzy. The event is being put on by Mike Jones of Europa Concerts.
Barrera was an excellent counter puncher in his prime while Hatton’s offensive high work rate was his mainstay. Barrera relied on his technique as a good boxing technician while Hatton utilized a busy one-dimensional offense to wear down opponents. Who would win in their primes? Barrera would slowly pick Hatton apart with effective counters until the late rounds and break him down. Sadly, Hatton’s offense was heavily exposed, and the riddle was solved once Pac-man and Mayweather demonstrated their greatness on Hatton. Hatton was obsessed with food during his prime ballooning up and down in weight prior to his fights. After a while, I am sure it takes a toll.
Presuming weight was no factor (because Hatton’s prime was at 140 and Barrera’s was probably at 126, maybe even 122), I agree with you. Hatton would have gotten off to a great start but Barrera would have turned the tide and either took a clear decision or late stoppage imo.
Thinking about it: If you have not seen Barrera – Kennedy McKinney, definitely look that up. First main event in the history of HBO’s Boxing After Dark and easily one of the greatest fights it ever had as well.
I think Hatton was just too big
I’d love to be there for this. Two fan friendly greats.
O wish former boxers could retire gracefully. This is getting tiresome!
I enjoyed watching both fighters during their active prime years…siiiiii.
Any/All exhibition fights during inactive retirement years…no gracias.
This is ridiculous.