At a London press conference, it was announced that Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton returns to the ring in an exhibition fight against ring legend Marco Antonio Barrera on July 2 at the AO Arena in Hatton’s hometown of Manchester, England. The exhibition will not be scored and no winner will be announced.

Also on the card is a boxing match between UFC fighters Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez, and a bout between rappers Casper Walsh and Don Strapzy. The event is being put on by Mike Jones of Europa Concerts.