April 24, 2022
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Parker’s style of boxing would put anyone to sleep. Parker is rather stagnant in his offensive skills and needs to be tuned up by a better trainer.

    Reply

  • It’s significant with their rankings and you have a former champion, but this fight will like watching grass grow.

    Reply
    • >