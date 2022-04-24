Joyce-Parker clash in the works. During Saturday’s Fury-Whyte BT Sport telecast, Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren was joined by heavyweights Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker. Warren announced that negotiations were in the final stages for a fight in July. Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) is rated WBO #1, WBC #2, and Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) is rated WBO #2, WBC #3. Hatton-Barrera Kickoff Press Conference Fury: I’m one of the greatest heavyweights of all time

