During Saturday’s Fury-Whyte BT Sport telecast, Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren was joined by heavyweights Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker. Warren announced that negotiations were in the final stages for a fight in July. Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) is rated WBO #1, WBC #2, and Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) is rated WBO #2, WBC #3.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Parker’s style of boxing would put anyone to sleep. Parker is rather stagnant in his offensive skills and needs to be tuned up by a better trainer.
scooby,
a long shot, but, maybe sugar hill ??
He’s with Andy Lee now and the changes he’s made are long overdue !!
Perfect.
the winner fights Wilder
Joyce in 12! This would prob be one of the most boring fights to ever take place.
This should be decent
It’s significant with their rankings and you have a former champion, but this fight will like watching grass grow.