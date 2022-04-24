After not having fought in his native land for almost four years, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) returned home with a spectacular sixth-round knockout over former training partner Dillian Whyte in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium in London.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support. I can’t believe that my 94,000 countrymen and women have come here tonight to see me perform,” said Fury. “Dillian Whyte is a warrior. And I believe that Dillian will be a world champion. But tonight, he met a great in the sport. I’m one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. And unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, he had to face me here tonight.

“There’s no disgrace. He’s a tough, game man. He’s as strong as a bull. He’s got the heart of a lion. But you’re not messing with a mediocre heavyweight. You’re messing with the best man on the planet. And you saw that tonight with what happened. I think Lennox Lewis could even be proud of the right uppercut tonight.”

“This man here, Sugar Hill Steward, he made me a great fighter. Years ago, I used to jib and jab, touch and slide. But you’ve seen me here tonight. Sugar, what a legend you are, mate. You’ve made me the biggest puncher in the heavyweight division, by a mile. This man is the best trainer in all of boxing. He’s better than anybody. We were unbelievable tonight.”