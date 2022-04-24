After not having fought in his native land for almost four years, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) returned home with a spectacular sixth-round knockout over former training partner Dillian Whyte in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium in London.
“I’m overwhelmed with the support. I can’t believe that my 94,000 countrymen and women have come here tonight to see me perform,” said Fury. “Dillian Whyte is a warrior. And I believe that Dillian will be a world champion. But tonight, he met a great in the sport. I’m one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. And unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, he had to face me here tonight.
“There’s no disgrace. He’s a tough, game man. He’s as strong as a bull. He’s got the heart of a lion. But you’re not messing with a mediocre heavyweight. You’re messing with the best man on the planet. And you saw that tonight with what happened. I think Lennox Lewis could even be proud of the right uppercut tonight.”
“This man here, Sugar Hill Steward, he made me a great fighter. Years ago, I used to jib and jab, touch and slide. But you’ve seen me here tonight. Sugar, what a legend you are, mate. You’ve made me the biggest puncher in the heavyweight division, by a mile. This man is the best trainer in all of boxing. He’s better than anybody. We were unbelievable tonight.”
Congratulations Tyson,,what a boxer /fighter you have become.Bravo
he may be one of the greatest of all time.
but with a couple of more marque wins, it could be no doubt
Agree… yes, he’s really damn good. And he appears to be in his prime. Putting 2-3 more high quality wins on his resume would immediately cement him as an all-time great. Call it Usyk, Joshua, and whichever of the young guns keeps winning. Then call it a day. He could bust those 3 fights out in 16 months and still retire young.
He is one of the greatest of all time. Certainly the greatest of his era!
Tyson I like however I can only seriously place him around 20 as the heavyweight all time rankings go. Beating terrible Whyte and Wilder and barely beating Wlad Klit at nearly 40 doesn’t inspire anything higher. Sorry millenials and gen Z’s. You guy’s are the weakest fight fans the sport has ever had that is why the Jake Paul’s of the world exist. Y’all are Pussies.
I think it’s dependent on what defines “greatness.” Are the 72 Dolphins the greatest NFL team ever? They were the only team to run the table, so that’s saying a lot. But the Rams would beat up by 7 TDs if they could whisk back in time and play them. It’s virtually impossible to use any empirical evidence that works. The bottom line is modern heavyweights are so damn big that they’d be matchup nightmares for the guys of 30, 50, or 80 years ago. Rocky Marciano is closer to Artur Beterbiev or Canelo than he is to Tyson Fury.
You just gotta learn to appreciate what’s in front of you.
We are living in the dark ages, the age of absurdity, evidenced by a heavyweight fighter who looks like a a bald-headed giraffe with the body of an alcoholic, claiming he’s the “greatest of all time”, after knocking out an over-the-hill fighter, who no more belongs in the ring than a Michael Jackson impersonator. From a historical standpoint, Fury is absolutely pathetic, not just as an athlete, but as a fighter. His place as a champion made possible only because the opposition during this era is historically pathetic and mediocre, and because he has perfected the practice of fighting as seldom as possible, using hype to make as much money as possible.
He says he will retire, but no doubt this is done to feed the hype. He doesn’t want to step into the ring any more this year or next, and doesn’t want to feel the pressure of people pressing him to fight. So he feigns retirement, takes a break, until a big money fight emerges. Sad character, sad state of affairs, but this is the pathetic era of heavyweight boxing he represents.