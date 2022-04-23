WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) spectacularly knocked out mandatory challenger Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) in round six on Saturday night in front of a record 94,000+ fans at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Fury outboxed Whyte for the first five rounds, then sent him crashing to the canvas with a massive right uppercut to the chin. Whyte barely struggled to his feet, but he was done. Time was 2:49.
After the fight, the 33-year-old Fury repeated his pre-fight vow to retire after this fight. “I have to be a man of my word and I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King. And what a way to go out!”
What a joke ….White waited since 2017 to get his shot and he comes in with this garbage performance
I think Povektin’s uppercut was actually more devastating than Fury’s uppercut. The fight seemed to move in slow motion to me with both men pawing, moving, and feeling each other out the whole fight. Sorry, glad I did not spend any cash to watch this.
Damn Whyte can’t seem to solve that uppercut problem. It’s time to retire Whyte
He really can’t.
It’s always been his Achilles heel.
Way too easy for the greatest in decades…
Tyson fury is the greatest in decades ?
Agreed. Very good but definitely not the greatest *in decades but then again people have very short memories!
Yes, the greatest in decades. Except for perhaps Ali, any heavyweight of the last 50 years would have had trouble solving Fury’s style and overcoming his formidable physical advantages.
I had it 2 rounds apiece with one even. The ref was horrible. Cheated the fans out of a much better fight by constant interference. Anyway, fairplay I guess. LOL at the “experts” who will credit Fury in any way for this “win.”
Then you are clearly suffering from some type of early onset dementia. Dillian White didn’t win one second of any round. He was absolutely awful. Someone correctly described him as a big ex-taxi driver who someone told, “you should go fight”. No skills whatsoever
I gave Whyte the first because Fury didn’t do anything and Whyte landed to the body. Fury controlled every other round but only really landed one good shot, which ended the fight.
This fight was a wash! Fury killed him!!!! What!!!
Whyte never posed a danger but Tyson wasn’t really hurting him until he landed the upper cut.
More like LOL at the guy who gave Whyte two rounds.
One of the ESPN guys said he gave Whyte Round 4. I don’t see that at all.
hopefully we don’t ever have to see Derek Chisora 2.0 journeyman Dylan white again pure garbage!
that wasnt a KO that bastard push him down!! If you call that a KO your will always be a WWE fan
Reminded me of Hopkins vs Brown. But yes of course it was a knockout.
Troll alert!
If it wasn’t a KO then why wasn’t he able to get to his feet and keep fighting instead of stumbling around like a drunk leaving a bar at 4am? The uppercut absolutely rocked him. He was going down with or without the shove.
He was going down on his face without the shove.
please don’t deny fans a fight with Usyk before you retire champ.
Usyk is VERY skilled. Only drawback is he is smaller. He will give Fury much more competition that Whyte. I agree 100% with you Howard.
an uppercut from the depths of hell to the heights of heaven
wow, good for Fury. delivers just as he should. Awesome………..
Whyte has NO CHIN!! Fury is the greatest Heavyweight of this era! Joshua wouldn’t stand a chance as he’s chinny and lacks game! Usyk is too small!! Maybe it really is time to retire Champ!!
Whyte had been waiting 4 years for this?? $4 million purse for a tomato can. Did he throw one shot with as Gil Clancy used to say, “with bad intentions”. Is Fury THAT skilled???
Whyte is the heavyweight Amir Kahn.
Tyson beat up dillian more than a white policeman with a flashlight. I’m suprised black lives matter didn’t intervene!
The moment was too much for Whyte who gave us some of the wildest and most amateurish missed punches ever during the fight. All around a very disappointing show by Whyte whose decision to boycott the promotion was an insult to boxing.
The KO punch was some spectacular special stuff….say what you want about the opponent..Fury through an old school special combination to end the fight…two jabs while moving backwards then an uppercut to finish…could watch that a thousand times…very technical with the execution,.. beautiful….Fury can fight….the best right now!!!!
*threw…
At Least Sean gets it, thank you Sean!
Very skilled boxing from round 2 through the end. Fury I felt had a feeling out round in the first. After that he had Whyte solved.
Amazing performance champ! Tyson Fury is greatest heavyweight since Lennox Lewis. In my opinion he completely outboxed Whyte from round 2 and up until that awesome uppercut. I selfishly hope the Gypsy king stays around for a few more fights. But if this really IS it, then good luck to you and your family champ and thanks for the memories P.S: A Fury-AJ fight would have ended exactly the same..
Agreed thank you James!
Boxing needs Fury and Fury owes everything to Boxing You retire when fans like and admire you NOT when people start laughing at you But he should fight current World champ Usyk My respect and best wishes for him Thank you
Looked like Whyte was looking for a way out. Props to Fury. Whyte is a tough guy and a hard fight for anyone. Fury is one of the best to ever laced em up.
Disappointed by a lot of these comments
Tyson Fury is an incredible technition
Go back and watch the fight he was slowly setting him up he knew going in whyte would be open for the upper cut
Round four and five he was throwing half hooks which set up the upper cut
Dillian was never anyone special but I guarantee you if he fights Joshua again he will knock him out
Tyson Fury is one of the best fighters in any era and we must give him all the credit in the world
What an incredible story for all of us to watch.
Gets up ro 400lbd depressed suicidal and now Wow!
Thank you Tyson Fury for your humbleness and all the memories!
My last comment. Mills Lane from Vegas was an excellent referee. But he was too small to handle the big heavyweights. He did not do many or possibly any heavyweight title fights. Richard Steele or occasionally Randy Newman did them. This referee was way too small. He could not separate the fighters. All that money and they had Karl Becker(the Mayor of Munchkinland) refereeing. A disgrace IMO.
I agree with Darrel 1000 percent
Fury uses his height and reach well. He kept his jab going through the entire fight. It set up everything including the KO punch. He was never seriously hurt and his movement gave whyte problems. Perfect way to retire
I don’t like the style of Tyson Fury, but I recognize he is very difficult for anyone. It has been a very boring fight. Before retires Fury should fight Joshua for money (very lucrative fight in UK) or Usyk for trying to retire as undisputed champion. Fury loves too much to be the starring for retiring so early. He will be back.
He will be back trust me they all come back.
Dude is ten feet tall but somehow throws combos like a lightweight.
Big deal, for Whyte all his loses are by KO, and has no significant wins, he’s a bum !!
Fury vs Joshua is the fight I want
Let’s be honest people. Fury is probably the best heavyweight right now but he’s nowhere near an all time great fighter yet. Whyte was poor tonight / sure Fury a part of that but Whyte looked v v slow. Too heavy. The Wilder wins are really Fury’s only wins over a peak world class heavy. Yes beating WK was good but v v boring and WK looked old. So 4 wins over world class fighters. And the rest miserable competition. Lewis, Holyfield, Tyson all did far more in the quite recent past. Before you mention Foreman, Holmes, Ali, Frazier etc.
As for retiring, not a chance in hell that happens. Fury can and will make good. Money vs AJ or Usyk and who can blame him? Too skilled for AJ but I think Usyk despite the size issue may be too good for him. Would be a tactical fight.
As for Whyte, it’s a long long road back. I don’t see it after that non-performance. He’s hardly box office.
Even this fight was uneventful ! Fury needs to fight the winner of the rematch between Usyk and Joshua and then retire.. Or maybe Yoka or a guy like that, a young lion with skills..
That long uppercut reminded me of Foreman vs Cooney. Fury should use it more, its a great weapon. Foreman could throw it with either hand though. Anyway, thanks for a great night of boxing.
Just think… Somewhere Deontay Wilder jumped out of his chair after seeing whyte get smacked around so easy and then Fury say he’s sticking to his retirement. I can see wilder just get a spike in self esteem and jump out of his seat and scream “BOMMMMMMMB SQAUUUUUUUUUD!!!” 🙂
Whyte didn’t had a chance at all! Fury fighting burn out tomato cans as wilder used to do, isn’t helping the heavy weight division! Fury vs wallin 2 next! No more fighting tomato cans!