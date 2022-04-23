WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) spectacularly knocked out mandatory challenger Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) in round six on Saturday night in front of a record 94,000+ fans at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fury outboxed Whyte for the first five rounds, then sent him crashing to the canvas with a massive right uppercut to the chin. Whyte barely struggled to his feet, but he was done. Time was 2:49.

After the fight, the 33-year-old Fury repeated his pre-fight vow to retire after this fight. “I have to be a man of my word and I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King. And what a way to go out!”