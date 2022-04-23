April 23, 2022
Action is underway at the massive Wembley Stadium in London, England. Later tonight, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) defends against mandatory challenger Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs).

Unbeaten heavyweight David “The Chosen One” Adeleye (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over 282-pound Chris Healey (9-9, 2 KOs). Adeleye landed a good left/right combination in round four and the ref quickly stopped it. Time was :52.

Light heavyweight Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), younger brother of Tyson Fury, beat up Daniel Bocianski (10-2, 2 KOs) over six sloppy rounds. Score was 60-54. Bocianski down twice. After the fight, Fury called out Jake Paul.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Karol Itauma (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped overmatched Michal Ciach (2-12, 1 KO) in the second round. Itauma dropped Ciach in round one and finished him in round two. Time was 2:27.

Super featherweight “Sugar Boy Roy” Royston Barney-Smith (2-0, 0 KOs) outpointed no-hoper Constantin Radoi (0-11) over four 40-36.

Super featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) topped Stefan Nicolae (3-32-2, 1 KO) over four 40-36.

