By Hesiquio Balderas

Mexican legend Erik Morales confirmed in his podcast that the fight between his pupil, former jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguía, and former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs is a done deal and the fight will take place very soon. Morales also explained why Munguia-Charlo isn’t happening.

Munguía-Jacobs

“It’s a catch weight. I don’t know exactly at what weight it will be, but the fight is a done deal,” said Morales. “It’s a very tough fight. Danny Jacobs is a great fighter and he is up there competing. He lost his last fight but it was a close one on foreign soil. He is still elite and it will be a great fight.”

“Fernando Beltrán told me that the fight is set and we will be fighting above 160 pounds,” added Morales.

“Our training camp will be in Big Bear, California. He will be training differently now to go up in weight, training more in the strength department to adapt to a new city. We were training at Ceremonial Otomí in Mexico, so we have to adapt,” continued Erik.

“Jaime is a great listener and follows instructions. I have taught him to be more tactical with his boxing and to run long distances at a very slow step and more stuff that has helped us to succeed in recent fights.”

Munguía-Charlo

Morales also discussed why Munguía isn’t fighting WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

“Jaime was really excited to fight Charlo. We wanted the fight. We had several meetings, everything was agreed on. Jaime was really excited and so was I and the team, but the problem was the networks. His team said Showtime wanted the fight only to be on Showtime, but DAZN didn’t want to be left out of the event as Munguía fights under DAZN. Showtime proposed two fights – the first one to be on Showtime and if Jaime won the second one would be on DAZN. At the end, DAZN didn’t want that. So the fighters did want to fight but the networks didn’t let the fight happen.”