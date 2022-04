WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against Dillian Whyte in front of a sold-out crowd of 94,000 at London’s Wembley Stadium (Live in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT).

Current Odds (courtesy www.BetOnline.ag):

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury -600 (1/6)

Dillian Whyte +450 (9/2)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Props

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

Yes +240 (12/5)

No -300 (1/3)

Exact Method of Victory

Tyson Fury by TKO 7/5

Tyson Fury by Unanimous Decision 13/4

Tyson Fury by KO 4/1

Dillian Whyte by TKO 13/2

Dillian Whyte by KO 12/1

Tyson Fury by Majority Decision 20/1

Draw 25/1

Dillian Whyte by Unanimous Decision 33/1

Dillian Whyte by Majority Decision 66/1

Tyson Fury by Technical Decision 66/1

Dillian Whyte by DQ 80/1

Dillian Whyte by Technical Decision 80/1

Tyson Fury by DQ 80/1

Method of Victory

Tyson Fury by KO, TKO or DQ 2/3

Tyson Fury by Decision or Technical Decision 2/1

Dillian Whyte by KO, TKO or DQ 9/2

Dillian Whyte by Decision or Technical Decision 20/1

Draw or Technical Draw 22/1

Knockdown Props

Tyson Fury Knockdown

Tyson Fury does not get knocked down -250 (2/5)

Tyson Fury gets knocked down +170 (17/10)

Dillian Whyte Knockdown

Dillian Whyte gets knocked down -190 (10/19)

Dillian Whyte does not get knocked down +145 (29/20)

Knockdowns

Both boxers do not get knocked down -900 (1/9)

Both boxers get knocked down +500 (5/1)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Round Betting

Tyson Fury – Round Betting

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10 19/2

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 19/2

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 19/2

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9 19/2

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 11 10/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 10/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 12 12/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 12/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 16/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 20/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 25/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 33/1

Dillian Whyte – Round Betting

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 40/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 40/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 50/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 50/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 50/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9 50/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10 66/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 11 66/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 66/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 12 80/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 80/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 100/1

Round Group Betting

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8 17/4

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 9 to 10 17/4

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 11 to 12 5/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6 5/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4 850

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2 14/1

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 9 5/2

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 10 to 12 57/20

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 4 to 6 7/2

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 3 8/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8 20/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 9 to 10 22/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6 25/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 11 to 12 28/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4 40/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2 66/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 9 12/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 10 to 12 16/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 4 to 6 16/1

Dillian Whyte by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 3 33/1

