Undefeated super lightweight prospect Mazlum Akdeniz (16-0, 8 KOs) will face Juan Antonio Rodriguez (32-8, 28 KOs) on June 2 in the Cabaret of Montreal Casino. Initially, the GYM/Probellum event was scheduled for May 5, but following the loss of the main event involving former world champion Eleider Alvarez, Mazlum was upgraded to the main event position on the new date. All May 5th ticket holders can be refunded at the point of purchase, but they will all be honored for June 2nd.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Mathieu Germain of Mascouche (20-2-1, 9 KOs) meets Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (9-2-1, 4 KOs) in a ten rounder. Also, two-time Olympian Wilfred “Freeboy” Seyi (9-0, 4 KOs) faces David Benavidez (8-5, 2 KOs).