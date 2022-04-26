April 26, 2022
Boxing News

Akdeniz headlines June 2 in Montreal

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Mazlum Akdeniz (16-0, 8 KOs) will face Juan Antonio Rodriguez (32-8, 28 KOs) on June 2 in the Cabaret of Montreal Casino. Initially, the GYM/Probellum event was scheduled for May 5, but following the loss of the main event involving former world champion Eleider Alvarez, Mazlum was upgraded to the main event position on the new date. All May 5th ticket holders can be refunded at the point of purchase, but they will all be honored for June 2nd.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Mathieu Germain of Mascouche (20-2-1, 9 KOs) meets Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez (9-2-1, 4 KOs) in a ten rounder. Also, two-time Olympian Wilfred “Freeboy” Seyi (9-0, 4 KOs) faces David Benavidez (8-5, 2 KOs).

Zurdo Ramirez press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>