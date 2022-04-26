WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has rejected calls by Dillian Whyte for a rematch with Fury due to a push. “No,” Warren told talkSPORT. “What for? Based upon what? Listen, when I was really young I was asking to take Julia Roberts out, it never happened. Where do you want to go with it? It’s not even debatable. It’s not going to happen, Dillian. You’ve got to fight your way back into contention and, you know, good luck to you doing that.”