WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has rejected calls by Dillian Whyte for a rematch with Fury due to a push. “No,” Warren told talkSPORT. “What for? Based upon what? Listen, when I was really young I was asking to take Julia Roberts out, it never happened. Where do you want to go with it? It’s not even debatable. It’s not going to happen, Dillian. You’ve got to fight your way back into contention and, you know, good luck to you doing that.”
Top Boxing News
Makes sense.
Don’t want to see that again in no shape form or fashion
It wasn’t gonna get better. The uppercut he didn’t see coming knocked him out. Not the push.
Whyte is a delusional and bitter person who has been brutally ko’d in 2 of his last 3 fights and needs to get back to the drawing board or become a human air-conditioner with those massive missed punches/swings of his.
Bad taste in women.
I love that that was what you took from that whole article
Whyte received his golden opportunity…no rematch.
If not many were interested in this fight, who in this world would want to see it again? It was kind of relief when the fight concluded and hopes are now to see other less predictable encounters.
They should’ve checked Fury’s gloves after the fight. He would’ve beaten Whyte regardless but it’s really odd how he couldn’t hurt Steve Cunningham or Klitschko and suddenly in his past few fights has gained a massive punching power. He claims its because he started training with sugar hill and goes to his gym and wallah he became earnie shavers overnight, if that’s the case why didn’t Paulie mallignani Or Devin Haney go there then lol
He brutally KO’d Cunningham if you remember correctly. The change in punching power is a simple matter of punching off the front foot more often. When he was hitting on the move it didn’t optimise his power.