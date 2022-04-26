There are still seats available for Floyd Mayweather’s May 14 exhibition against former sparring partner Don Moore on the helipad of the 56-story Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE. Tickets are going for 65 Etherium ($185,000) and ten of the twenty seats are reportedly already sold. The event is also available on pay-per-view and organizers are keeping the price reasonable at $14.99. Anderson Silva and Badou Jack are scheduled in separate undercard fights.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Who cares. This fight is a joke. Like nearly all of Floyd’s fights.
TBF = To Be Forgotten.
I wouldn’t attend this if someone offered me an all expenses paid trip including ticket, hotel, food and drinks. Also, LOL at the $185,000 ticket price to see a staged fight. The real losers are the ones who pay and support this clown.
lol you’re a darn fool. If you know where this is being offered please refer them to me.
FMJ is going bankrupt.
No thanks.
Davey Moore vs Roger Mayweather has more appeal and as much relevance.
At least I know I will sleep very deep that day watching Floyd make me sleepy