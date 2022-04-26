There are still seats available for Floyd Mayweather’s May 14 exhibition against former sparring partner Don Moore on the helipad of the 56-story Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE. Tickets are going for 65 Etherium ($185,000) and ten of the twenty seats are reportedly already sold. The event is also available on pay-per-view and organizers are keeping the price reasonable at $14.99. Anderson Silva and Badou Jack are scheduled in separate undercard fights.