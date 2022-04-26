Detroit Brawl returns May 26 On Thursday, May 26, Salita Promotions will kickoff Memorial Day Weekend festivities with a special edition of the Detroit Brawl series in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Rising super welterweight Marlon Harrington (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBA will be featured in the night’s eight-round main event. Fighting in supporting bouts will be several undefeated Michigan prospects. Mayweather-Moore Ticket Alert

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

