Undefeated WBO #2, IBF #5 light heavyweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) has checked in with his weekly callouts.

“In this world, all I have are my word and balls,” stated Ramirez, “and I don’t break ‘em for anyone. I fight not just for myself, but for my pride and the spirit of Mexican people. We are proud of our heritage and have been the best fighters. Russians know I will take out both Bivol and Beterbiev; Joe Smith, Jr. is just an appetizer.

“I think they’re all reluctant to fight a Mexican light heavyweight like me. There’s a reason why Bivol is retracting his statement and staying quiet after all his social media antics. If he was serious, it’s an easy fight to make, and he knows it (both fighters have fought on DAZN). I’m also hearing (Joshua) Buatsi’s name in the mix, but I would absolutely destroy him. All these guys talk the talk but rarely walk the walk. I am a Mexican warrior; everybody knows the way we are built!

“My time will come. I know Golden Boy is working hard on making this a reality and when that time comes, all these guys will have nowhere to run or hide. I leave who I fight next up to my matchmaker, Robert Diaz. I trust that Golden Boy will do whatever is best for my career.”