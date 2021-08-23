Very good week of boxing action.

Friday night on Telemundo is the return of Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs), currently boxing’s most interesting comeback story. Coming off a 1-8-1 streak, Contreras was firmly entrenched in journeyman status, when something strange happened. He started beating the “A-side.” Contreras has defeated Fernando Garcia (12-0), Belmar Preciado (20-2), Carlos Flores (20-0) and Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (23-1) in consecutive fights and earned world ratings with the WBA and WBC. On Friday, Contreras faces two-time world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez in another stiff test.

Featured Saturday night on Showtime, may well be Canelo Alvarez’ biggest threat at super middleweight. Undefeated two-time WBC world champion David “Bandera Roja” Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) will face the former IBF world champion José Uzcategui (31-4, 28 KOs) in a WBC eliminator. It will be interesting to compare Benavidez’ performance against Uzcategui, to that of Caleb Plant, who defeated Uzcategui for the IBF title. Benavidez twice lost the WBC belt outside the ring.

Sunday night is the Paul-Woodley PPV. There are a lot of good names on that undercard, including the return of Ivan Baranchyk, who was in 2020’s fight of the year, heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois, and women’s P4P Amanda Serrano in the co-feature.