The Purse Bid for the fight between the World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) and the mandatory challenger/Gold champion Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) will be held today after the deadline for negotiation ordered by the Championships Committee has expired.

The distribution of the purse will be 65% for Goulamirian as super champion, while Egorov will keep 35% as holder of the gold title.

* * *

Meanwhile, the scheduled WBA super welterweight purse bid for the mandatory bout between Michel Soro and Israil Madrimov has been canceled. The WBA Championships Committee will continue reviewing the 154lb category as agreed in the interim title reduction plan.